Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Ernesto Hoost II

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Ernesto Hoost II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Ernesto Hoost II

By August 6, 2020 7:50 am

By |

 

Date: December 7, 2002
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2002 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

12hr

Mets 12hr ago

The first thing that struck me about tonight’s action is the lineup that the Mets put out there against Washington tonight. You saw it if (…)

More Combat
Home