Friday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 10

Essendon Bombers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — ESPN3, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m.

Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

English Championship, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Ware, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA of America

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

2nd Round — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

2nd Round — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, MD

Round of 16 Matches — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OR

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Lewis vs. Oleinik — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Abdurakhimov (12/09/2016) — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — FS1/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Washington — MLB Network/MASN2/MASN, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV Outdoor Truck Series

Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Utah vs. San Antonio — TSN4/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Memphis — NBA TV/TSN2/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports California/YES, 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. Philadelphia — TNT/Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington vs. New Orleans — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto — TNT/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NBC Sports Boston, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 4: New York Islanders vs. Florida — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Plus/Fox Sports Florida, noon (Islanders lead series 2-1)

Game 4: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. (Montreal leads series 2-1)

Game 4: Toronto vs. Columbus — NBCSN/NHL Network/CBC/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m. (Columbus leads series 2-1)

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 4: Nashville vs. Phoenix — NBCSN/NHL Network/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Edmonton vs. Chicago — NBCSN/Sporstnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 6:45 p.m. (Chicago leads series 2-1)

Game 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota — NBCSN/Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 10:45 p.m. (Vancouver leads series 2-1)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Palermo Ladies Open, Country Time Club, Palermo, Italy

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 2:40 p.m.

2nd Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Olympique Lyonnais — CBS Sports All Access/Galavision, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Champions League Pre-Match Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Champions League Post-Match Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 5:15 p.m.

Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx — Fox Sports North Plus, 6 p.m.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics — ESPN2/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2, 9 p.m.