Philip Rivers struggling to meet new Colts teammates due to coronavirus complications

The coronavirus has turned the sports world upside down, and it’s been particularly challenging for teams undergoing major offseason changes.

And, coincidentally, the NFL has seen more quarterback changes since the free-agent market opened than in any other season, with fellow MVP Award winners Tom Brady and Cam Newton having swapped places, as well as future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers joining the Colts.

It's tough on players and their teams, as they're now forced to learn a new offense, and to develop chemistry with new teammates. This is challenging during a normal offseason — let a lone a virtual one, which is what the pandemic has led to.

And for Rivers in particular, it’s been difficult, as he’s been struggling to meet his teammates, as he can’t really see or talk to them like players are used to, due to social distancing.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge in these mask things we’re wearing,” Rivers said, via the Associated Press. “I feel like I’ve got the offense pretty well down, but I’m trying to get a feel for the defensive guys and seeing their name plates.”

It’s not going to get any easier anytime soon, either, as the pandemic isn’t going away for a long time. We expect a lot of communication and scheme-related issues this season — especially during the first half of it.