Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday August 7
12:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)
2:00pm: Natasha Jones vs. Terri Harper/Chris Billam-Smith vs. Nathan Thorley (DAZN)
5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
6:45pm: Bellator 243 Prelims (YouTube/DAZN)
9:00pm: Xtreme Fight Night 367 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Bellator 243 (Paramount Network/DAZN)
10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)
Saturday August 8
11:00am: ACA MMA 108 ($6.15 aca-mma.com)
12:00pm: Brave 38 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
3:00pm: Kerman Lejarraga vs. Tyrone Nurse/Ibon Larrinaga vs. John Carter ($14.99 Fite.tv)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)
8:00pm: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme/David Morrell Jr. vs. Lennox Allen (Fox)
8:00pm: Saturday Fight Live: Mora vs. Mosely (DAZN)
8:30pm: 2020 Third Coast Grappling: Kumite V (FloGrappling)
9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik (ESPN+)
10:00pm: Lucas Santamaria vs. Mykal Fox/Chris Rollins vs. Vito Mielnicki Jr. (Fox Sports 1)
Sunday August 2
12:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
12:15am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man watching his hockey team wilt like a hothouse daffodil turns to sweet, sweet embrace of an arm-triangle choke and a kick to the ear for solace.
1. Bellator 243: Gets the top spot here over the UFC’s incredibly pedestrian offering.
2. UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik: Chris Weidman’s career nosedive continues in the co-main event.
3. Xtreme Fight Night 367: XFN comes out in full-force with an eight-man heavyweight kickboxing tournament featuring some huge names in the heavyweight division: Randy Blake, Demoreo Dennis, Chris Barnett, and Maurice Jackson amongst others.
4. Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme/David Morrell Jr. vs. Lennox Allen: PBC returns to network TV with a ….tepid offering. They’re not big names or interesting matchups, but boxing returning to network is always a good thing.
5. Lucas Santamaria vs. Mykal Fox/Chris Rollins vs. Vito Mielnicki Jr.: Now, see, the “postlims” on FS1 are far more intriguing to me. Fox is a 6’4″ junior welterweight with a win over an Olympic gold medalist and Mielnicki Jr. is an 18 year-old fast-riser.
6. 2020 Third Coast Grappling: Kumite V: Third Coast returns with another KUMITE tournament, this time at 170lbs.
7. Natasha Jones vs. Terri Harper/Chris Billam-Smith vs. Nathan Thorley: Matchroom Fighty Camp was an absolute blast last week, and while I heavily doubt the main event will compare to the Omelet Fight of Cheeseman-Eggington, the rest of the card is damned solid.
8. ACA MMA 108: The Russian promotion delivers a decent card at a very reasonable price.
9. Saturday Fight Live: Mora vs. Mosely: My hope is that Sergio Mora is more entertaining talking than he is boxing.
10. Best of Combate Americas: They have to be down to the van rides between the hotel and arena.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5-4. N/A
3. 50.8kg Catchweight Bout: Nadaka Yoshinari (30-5-1) vs. Yuushin [RIZIN 22]
2. 56kg Catchweight Bout: Rui Ebata (41-4-2) vs. Seiki Ueyama (22-11-1) [RIZIN 22]
1. XFN Heavyweight Tournament [XFN 367]
BOXING
5. Welterweight Bout: Chris Rollins (3-1) vs. Vito Mielnicki Jr. (5-0) [PBC on FS1]
4. Interim WBA World Super Middleweight Championship: David Morrell (2-0) vs. Lennox Allen (22-0-1) [PBC on FOX]
3. Welterweight Bout: Lucas Santamaria (10-1-1) vs. Mykal Fox (22-1) [PBC on FS1]
2. WBC/IBO World Female Junior Lightweight Championships: Terri Harper (c) (10-0) vs. Natasha Jonas (9-1) [Matchroom Fight Camp]
1. Interim WBA World Welterweight Championship: Jamal James (26-1) vs. Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1) [PBC on FOX]
MMA
5. Bantamweight Bout: Naoki Inoue (13-2) vs. Shooto Watanabe (18-4-6) [RIZIN 22]
4. Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (29-10-1) vs. Myles Jury (18-5) [Bellator 243]
3. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julija Stoliarenko (9-3-2) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (12-5) [UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik]
2. Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1) vs. Derrick Lewis (23-7) [UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik]
1. Lightweight Bout: Benson Henderson (28-8) vs. Michael Chandler (20-5) [Bellator 243]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5-4: N/A
1. 170lb Tournament [Third Coast Grappling KUMITE V]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s made a profit three weeks in a row gets entirely too cocky and will absolutely take a bath this weekend!
Best Fight of the Weekend: Benson Henderson vs. Michael Chandler
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: XFN Heavyweight Tournament
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Mykal Fox over Lucas Santamaria
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Bellator 243
Upset of the Week: Omari Akhmedov over Chris Weidman
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov