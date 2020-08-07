NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

Hoops Manifesto

August 7, 2020 9:40 pm

Aug 6, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Monte Morris #11 of the Denver Nuggets defends Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 06, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Damian Lillard – Portland (vs Denver)

45 points, 13-21 FG, 8-10 FT, 11 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals

Wow, Dame was cooking yesterday against Denver.

 

