The Livest Dog at UFC Lewis vs Oleinik: Justin Jaynes

Name: Justin Jaynes

Opponent: Gavin Tucker

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

Last time out, known power-puncher Gavin Tucker showed a whole new dimension in which he wrestled up his opponent Sueng Woo-Choi en route to a submission victory. This added depth to his game has a lot of people high on Tucker, and for good reasons.

However, while I think there is reason to be high on Tucker in general, Justin Jaynes is the worst kind of opponent for him. Jaynes himself is a former wrestler who knows a thing or two about defending takedowns. In addition, I think his power makes it very difficult to stand in front of him for 15 mins.

If Tucker thinks he’s going to sprinkle in the takedown to keep Jaynes guessing, he just might be surprised at how hard it is. It also wouldn’t surprise me to see Jaynes catch him as he tries to set it up. Afterall, Jaynes is coming off of a quick KO of the hard to KO Frank Camacho.

With all those considerations +170 is a steal and a half.







2020 Record: 9–11

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $408

Return on Investment: 20%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

