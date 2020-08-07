UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 7/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 396 2 2 4 Jan Blachowicz 183 3 3 6 Glover Teixeira 163 4 4 2 Dominick Reyes 152.5 5 5 7 Anthony Smith 148 6 7 3 Thiago Santos 138 7 8 5 Corey Anderson 134.5 8 6 9 Volkan Oezdemir 120 9 NR Ovince Saint Preux 118 10 10 12 Misha Cirkunov 116.5 11 11 11 Nikita Krylov 101 12 12 Jimmy Crute 92 13 14 13 Johnny Walker 86 14 13 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 77 15 16 14 Ryan Spann 76.5 16 17 10 Aleksandar Rakic 75 17 15 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 74 18 18 Ion Cutelaba 72 19 19 15 Magomed Ankalaev 68 20 NR Gerald Meerschaert 65.5 21 20 Paul Craig 62.5 22 22 Sam Alvey 43.5 23 23 Ed Herman 43 23 23 Khalil Rountree Jr 43 25 21 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 41.5 26 NR 8 Jiri Prochazka 40 27 25 Alonzo Menifield 38 27 25 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38 29 27 Da Un Jung 32.5 30 28 Devin Clark 27.5 31 NR Modestas Bukauskas 25 32 29 Gokhan Saki 22.5 33 30 Justin Ledet 21 34 31 Klidson Abreu 20 35 32 Dalcha Lungiambula 18 36 33 Darko Stosic 17.5 37 34 Jamahal Hill 14.5 38 35 Aleksa Camur 10 39 36 Mike Rodriguez 8 40 37 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 40 NR Roman Dolidze 5 40 37 Shamil Gamzatov 5 43 NR Andreas Michailidis 0 43 39 Dequan Townsend 0 43 39 Khadis Ibragimov 0 43 NR Marcin Prachnio 0 43 39 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 43 39 Vinicius Moreira 0

