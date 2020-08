Weekend Viewing Picks: 08/08 -- 09/2020

All Times Eastern

Saturday, August 8

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 11

Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — FS1, 2:30 a.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Western Bulldogs — ESPN3, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at Hanwha Eagles — ESPN, 4:55 a.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Interim WBA Welterweight Title, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme — Fox, 8 p.m.

Mykal Fox vs. Lucas Santamaria — FS1, 10 p.m.

Cornhole

2020 ACL World Championships, Rock Hill Sports & Events Center, Rock Hill, SC

Pro Doubles Final/Co-Ed Finals — ESPN, 4 p.m.

ESPN8: The Ocho

E:60: ESPN8: Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping, Japanese Monster Wrestling — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Deadlift Attempt: Haftor Deadlift — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2019 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2019 Death Diving World Championship — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Slippery Stairs — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Stairs: College Tour — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Foosballers — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Formula E

Berlin E-Prix, Berlin Templehof Airport, Berlin, Germany

Qualifying — FS2, 8 a.m.

Race, Round 8 — Fox, 1 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

English Championship, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Ware, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA of America

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

3rd Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

3rd Round — ESPN, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 4 p.m.

We Need to Talk: PGA Championship — CBS, 3 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, MD

Semifinal Matches — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

Travers Stakes — Fox, 5 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Saratoga Live — FS2, 3 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS1/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Hambletonian Stakes — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Lewis vs. Oleinik, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/STO/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports Sun, 2 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Fox Sports Net, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Pittsburgh — FS1/Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MLB Network/MASN2/MASN, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Race — NBCSN, noon

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland — TNT/TSN3/FOX Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Northwest, 1 p.m.

Utah at Denver — TNT/TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana — TNT/TSN3/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas — ESPN/TSN3/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Round Robin: Vegas vs. Colorado — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay — NBC/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

E:60 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:05 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Palermo Open, Country Club Time, Palermo, Italy

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. SSC Napoli — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 2:40 p.m.

2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Chelsea — CBS All Access/Galavision, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, midnight (same day coverage)

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Unvision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Champions League Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5:15 p.m.

Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings — ESPN2/Sportsnet One, noon

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm — ABC/TSN2, 3 p.m.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun — WCIU/NESNplus, 5 p.m./NBA TV, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Sunday, August 9

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 11

West Coast Eagles vs. Carlton Blues — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS1, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Cornhole

2020 ACL World Championships, Rock Hill Sports & Events Center, Rock Hill, SC

Pro Singles Final/Women’s Doubles Final — ESPN2, noon

Drag Racing

NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — FS1, 11 a.m.

Finals — Fox, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Formula E

Berlin E-Prix, Berlin Templehof Airport, Berlin, Germany

Qualifying — FS2, 8 a.m.

Race, Round 9 — FS1, 1 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

English Championship, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Ware, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA of America

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

Final Round — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Final Round — ESPN, noon p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, MD

Championship Match — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS1, 4 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS2, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 252 Countdown: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Miocic vs. Cormier 1 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Johnson vs. Cormier — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Miocic vs. Overeem — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — TBS/Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 2 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Washington vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Toronto — Fox Sports Tennessee/TSN1/TSN4, 2 p.m.

San Antonio vs. New Orleans — ABC/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Orlando vs. Boston — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Boston, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Portland — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Sacramento — TSN5/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/TSN1/YES/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN/NBC Sports Washington, noon

Game 5: Columbus vs. Toronto — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis — NBC, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Minnesota vs. Vancouver — NBCSN/Sporstnet/Fox Sports North, 10:45 p.m. (if neccesary)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Palermo Open, Country Club Time, Palermo, Italy

Final — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty — YES, 5 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever — ESPN2, 7 p.m.