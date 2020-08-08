8/8/20 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

A rainy Friday night at Citi Field was a microcosm of what has plagued the New York Mets (5-9) this season. The Mets fell behind early, got a ton of men on base, but couldn’t deliver the clutch hit to top the surging Miami Marlins (7-1). The teams are set to continue their weekend set tonight with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send rookie left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 3.86 ERA) to the mound tonight for his Citi Field debut. Peterson pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves last Sunday, but was stuck with his first loss due to a lack of run support. The Marlins will counter with rookie lefty Daniel Castano (7-4, 3.38 ERA in 2019 minor league season) to complete the matchup of southpaws. This will be Castano’s major league debut.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
- Brandon Nimmo will get the day off today. Billy Hamilton will start in center field and bat ninth.
- The Marlins will have a player make their major league debut for the eighth consecutive game as Castano makes his first big league start. Miami has won all seven games of that streak to date.