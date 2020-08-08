Derrick Lewis Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Werdumv vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (May) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

TUF: Team Edgar vs Team Penn Finale – Jul 6/14 – W (Inocente) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Mousasi – Sep 5/15 – L (Mitrione) – $15,000*

UFC 184 – Feb 28/15 – W (Potts) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – L (Jordan) – $20,000*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Pesta) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Grabowski) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – W (Gonzaga) – $113,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – W (Nelson) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Abdurakhimov – Dec 9/16 – W (Abdurakhimov) – $79,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Browne) – $142,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 10/17 – L (Hunt) – $185,000 ($125,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – W (Tybura) – $310,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 226 – July 7/18 – W (Ngannou) – $270,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Volkov) – $330,000 ($135,000 to show, $135,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – L (Cormier) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – L (dos Santos) – $205,000 ($140,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Ivanov) – $295,000 ($140,000 to show, $140,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Latifi) – $305,000 ($145,000 to show, $145,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – W (Oleinik) – $315,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,551,000

