Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp - A Match Made in Heaven

The 8th October 2015 was a very special day for Liverpool Football Club. It was the day that Jürgen Klopp took over as manager and agreed a three-year deal. Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers who was sacked just a few months after the start of the 2015/2016 season, despite almost winning the league with Liverpool in 2014.

Jürgen Klopp is a German manager who had great success in his homeland, and has very successful spells with Mainz 05 from 2001 until 2007, with whom led to promotions to the Bundesliga, and then with Borussia Dortmund between 2008 and 2013, with whom he won consecutive Bundesliga titles and also took them to their first European final.

Liverpool knew exactly what they were getting when they moved to appoint Klopp manager. He was, and still is, a very hungry manager who has achieved success at both of his previous clubs. His brand of football was a breath of fresh air to the English Premiership, and soon became known as “heavy metal football” to the intense style of play that he got Liverpool playing.

Klopp’s Introduction

During Klopp’s very first press conference, when he was unveiled as the manager of Liverpool FC, he delivered a simply, but very powerful message to the fans. That message was that everyone had to change from being a doubter to a believer. It was a very simple message, but one that took on a life of its own. Over the subsequent years as manager of Liverpool, it was easy to see that his message had got through to the players, the staff and fans of this great English club, as Liverpool slowly but surely, looked like they were finally awakening from their slumber, despite many false starts over the years.

During his first year as manager, Klopp took Liverpool to the final of the UEFA Europa League, which was their first European final since 2007, when they were beaten by AC Milin in Athens. Despite Liverpool opening the scoring against Seville, they ended up losing the final 1-3. It wasn’t all doom and gloom though, as Liverpool had managed to qualify for the Champions League for the following season.

The Champions League

Though unsuccessful in their first season playing in the Champions League under Klopp, they qualified again for the Champions League the following season, and this time made it all the way to the final. Unfortunately for Klopp and Liverpool, they again lost the final again 1-3, this time to Real Madrid. Many would have thought that getting so close again to winning a European Cup but falling again at the final hurdle would be too much for many players, and that this was their last chance at European glory.

However, Klopp galvanized his players, and during the 2018-2019 season, they competed against Manchester City for the league title, eventually coming second place, with City pipping them to the post by a single point. However, the season was not over yet, as Liverpool had once again managed to reach the final of the Champions League, where they would face English rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The final took place in Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, and Liverpool clinched the title by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. This would be the clubs 6th European title, and one of the most special, as it came right after narrowly missing out on the league title a few weeks earlier, which the club had been trying to win for the past 29 years.

30 Years of Waiting Come to an End

However, as everyone had seen with Klopp, he has this amazing ability to get his players fired up and ready to go again. Losing in Champions League final would be tough on any team, so the fact that Klopp managed to take Liverpool right back to the following one and eventually turn out to be winners speaks volume for his managerial skills, and the belief that his players, staff and of course fans have in him,

More was to come though, as Liverpool managed to clinch their first league title in 30 years when they were crowned champions of England in June 2020, when they finally won the Premiership. It has taken a long time, and there probably aren't many people in 1990 who would have thought that it would take another 30 years for Liverpool to win the league.

The difference that Jürgen Klopp has made since he became manager of Liverpool is clear for all to see, and with his excellent eye for recruitment, he is creating a team that is taking football to a whole new level. It was said many years ago that Manchester United had knocked Liverpool off their perch. Well over the past couple of years, they have clearly climbed back on it, and are now a force to be reckoned with, both in England as well as Europe.