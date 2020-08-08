NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ish Smith

Hoops Manifesto

Aug 7, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) shoots the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the fourth quarter in an NBA basketball game at Visa Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Ish Smith – Washington (vs New Orleans)

18 points, 7-16 FG, 2-2 FT, 2 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals

An unlikely fantasy stud, but a deserving one.

 

