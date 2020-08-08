New Hollywood Order

The Mets turned the Marlins Disney Plus adventure into a New Hollywood flick from the 70’s: uncertain and discomforting. The Mets have been living New Hollywood for years, so it was nice of them to show this new group of first place, devil may care Marlins how that side lives.

After David Peterson gave up a run in the first, Michael Conforto got the Mets right with a towering two run shot to right in the second, and Pete Alonso supported the cause with a screamer off of the padding in left over the orange line to make the score 4-1. Logan Forsythe touched up Peterson for a dinger in the fourth, but overall he was okay, just giving up those two runs in his five innings of work while giving up four hits, three walks and striking out three,

But the pitching performance of the night for me was from Robert Gsellman. After J.D. Davis hit a sac fly in the fifth to give the Mets a 5-2 lead, Jeurys Familia came in and walked three hitters … and quite frankly he was lucky to get a double play ball from Francisco Cervelli or else the inning would have been a lot worse. Drew Smith came in and gave up a two run single to Monte Harrison to make it 5-4, and then he got really lucky that Jonathan Villar followed that up by swinging at a 3-0 slider that was nowhere near the plate. It was Villar’s second 3-0 swing of the night, and while the first one (a fly out to center) was unconscionable, this one was unforgivable from a Marlins standpoint. (Also, it’s a perfect example of why Kangaroo Courts need to come back to major league clubhouses.)

While in retrospect the Villar strikeout changed the whole game, the Marlins still had momentum entering the 7th, and they were facing Gsellman who was making his first appearance in almost a year. This game could have gone seven different ways from Sunday. But Gsellman looked really good, getting a first pitch pop out from Jon Berti, striking out Jesus Aguilar, and then striking out Brian Anderson after giving up a single to Corey Dickerson. Holding the Marlins in the 7th gave the Mets the opening they needed to blow the game open as Davis hit a first pitch three run dinger to give the Mets an 8-4 lead and take all the life out of the first place Marlins.

(“First place Marlins” still sounds weird to me.)

Seth Lugo took care of the 8th, and while Justin Wilson made the 9th way more interesting than it needed to be (actually, Chad Whitson could have easily rang up Berti for a 1-2-3 inning for Wilson), he got the job done to end the game and help the Mets defeat Miami. If the Marlins may yet get their fairy tale ending, but they’re going to have to face Jacob deGrom tomorrow afternoon, and that ending might look more like Scarface.

