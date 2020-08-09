Quarterfinals set for 2020 UEFA Champions League

We now know the eight teams left in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League. They are Manchester City, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

Over the last two days the round of 16 concluded over five months after the round began back in February. On Friday, Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 to win the two-game aggregate by a score of 4-2, and Juventus beat Lyon 2-1. However, due to the fact that Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in Lyon on February 26, Lyon advanced to the quarterfinals because they scored one more road goal than Juventus.

Then on Saturday, FC Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 to win 4-2 on aggregate, and Bayern Munich hammered Chelsea 4-1 to win 7-1 on aggregate. The performer of the weekend was Bayern Munich star forward Robert Lewandowski of Poland, who scored twice.

All four of the quarterfinal matches will now take place at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. There will be one match each day from August 12 to 15. On August 12, Atalanta, the only Italian representative in the quarterfinals, will play the French champion, Paris Saint-Germain. On August 13, RB Leipzig will play Atletico Madrid. On August 14, FC Barcelona will play the Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich, and on August 15, Manchester City, the only English Premier League quarterfinalist, will play Lyon.

The biggest news in European soccer as a result of the round of 16 action came in Italy. After Juventus was eliminated by Lyon, the team decided to fire manager Maurizio Sarri and replace with him Andrea Pirlo. The decision was made even though Juventus had won the Serie A title in Italy in 2020.

Meanwhile in Major League Soccer, the MLS is Back Tournament will have its championship final on Tuesday with the Portland Timbers playing Orlando City SC. With the tournament being in central Florida, Orlando City will have home field advantage.