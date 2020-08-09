Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics clinched the 3rd seed (applause)

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Boston Celtics have clinched no worse than the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat’s loss tonight. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 9, 2020

Just a half-game separates the Pacers (5th) and Sixers (6th). Philly will be without the services of Ben Simmons who underwent surgery to remove a “loose body” following the dislocation of his kneecap.

While the Sixers haven't ruled Simmons out for the season, sources say it would take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open on the possibility of a return — and that's still an iffy proposition. For now, the Sixers need to prepare for a postseason without Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2020

I want Philly, I’ve always wanted Philly. Bring on, Philly.

On Page 2, Kemba reveals he’s not perfect.

Walker, who is a New York native and grew up in The Bronx, even said that playing in New York was a priority for him. “Before Boston actually came along, the Knicks were one of my top priorities, actually, because I was thinking they were gonna get another player,” Walker said. “But it didn’t work out.” When asked by Ryan Ruocco, one of the show’s hosts, if the “other player’s name rhymed with Slevin Lurant” (implying that the other player was Kevin Durant), Walker said it wasn’t.

Here’s the fatal flaw in Kemba’s thinking: THINGS NEVER WORK OUT FOR THE KNICKS.

