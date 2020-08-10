Inch by inch, Eagles gearing up for actual football season

No need to rub it in, but in a parallel universe the Eagles and the rest of the NFL would already have a preseason game under their belts by now. Yet in this crazy world of 2020, teams are just now preparing to stage unpadded practices.

Roster moves (and defections) are still happening.

The Eagles were looking to add a veteran pass rusher in free agency and turned to a familiar face to fill the void. Philadelphia agreed to terms with Vinny Curry on a one-year deal worth up to $2 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and $1.3 million of the contract is fully guaranteed. The Eagles had some competition for Curry’s services as Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported the Cleveland Browns made a more competitive financial bid to sign him, but Curry wanted to remain with Philadelphia.

In 2019, Curry (the team’s No. 3 defensive end) recorded five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 18 pressures on 39% of the defensive snaps in 2019. Naturally, the Eagles could place the 32-year-old Curry back at the No. 3 defensive end spot, but there will be competition awaiting with Josh Sweat in the wings.

Sweat was a pleasant surprise as a rotational piece in 2019 totaling four sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 15 pressures while playing 35% of the defensive snaps last season as the No. 4 defensive end. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick was in line to take over the No. 3 role in the rotation before Curry’s arrival. Genard Avery, who the Eagles traded a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for at last season’s trade deadline, is also in the mix for playing time. Avery had just a half-sack and one pressure for the Eagles last year, playing just 33 snaps since the trade.

Shareef Miller, a 2019 fourth-round pick by the Eagles, is also in the competition for playing time at defensive end. The Eagles can also move defensive tackle Malik Jackson to the edge, as he played the outside in certain packages with the Denver Broncos during the year they won Super Bowl 50. Jackson will likely move to the edge when the Eagles line up Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle on certain snaps.

The Eagles also announced Sunday morning that they have activated linebacker Nathan Gerry from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Two players remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Gerry is the team’s most experienced linebacker, entering his fourth season.

The 25-year-old was third on the team last season with a career-high 67 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Gerry was also one of the leaders on special teams with a team-high 335 snaps and a career-high eight tackles.