UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 10/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 485 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 294 3 5 8 Derek Brunson 202 4 9 5 Jack Hermansson 176.5 5 5 4 Jared Cannonier 172 5 3 9 Kelvin Gastelum 172 7 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 163 8 8 3 Paulo Costa 157 9 4 7 Darren Till 153 10 10 15 Marvin Vettori 136 11 12 13 Brad Tavares 116 11 23 Chris Weidman 116 13 14 6 Yoel Romero 112 14 11 10 Uriah Hall 111.5 15 16 14 Ian Heinisch 105 16 15 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5 17 13 James Krause 98.5 18 18 Trevin Giles 82.5 19 19 Brendan Allen 82 20 20 16 Antonio Carlos Junior 80 21 17 12 Omari Akhmedov 76.5 22 27 Darren Stewart 63.5 23 21 Zak Cummings 63 24 24 Tom Breese 58 25 NR Kevin Holland 53 25 25 Krzysztof Jotko 53 27 26 Karl Roberson 51.5 28 28 Eryk Anders 44 29 33 Andrew Sanchez 43.5 30 29 Markus Perez 40 31 30 Rodolfo Vieira 37 32 32 Alessio Di Chirico 28 33 33 Jack Marshman 27.5 34 35 Anthony Hernandez 22.5 34 NR Julian Marquez 22.5 36 36 Punahele Soriano 20 37 37 Makhmud Muradov 19.5 38 38 Charles Byrd 17.5 38 38 Oskar Piechota 17.5 40 NR Bartosz Fabinski 12.5 41 40 Marc-Andre Barriault 10 42 40 John Phillips 9 42 40 Maki Pitolo 9 44 43 Trevor Smith 6 45 44 Andre Muniz 5 45 44 Bevon Lewis 5 45 44 Jun Yong Park 5 48 49 Saparbek Safarov 4.5 48 44 Wellington Turman 4.5 50 50 Deron Winn 4 51 51 Adam Yandiev 0 51 51 Alen Amedovski 0 51 51 Antonio Arroyo 0 51 NR Joaquin Buckley 0 51 51 Kyle Daukaus 0 51 51 Roman Kopylov 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

