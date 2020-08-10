MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 10/20

Ed Herman and Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. *** Local Caption *** Ed Herman; Derek Brunson

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 485
2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 294
3 5 8 Derek Brunson 202
4 9 5 Jack Hermansson 176.5
5 5 4 Jared Cannonier 172
5 3 9 Kelvin Gastelum 172
7 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 163
8 8 3 Paulo Costa 157
9 4 7 Darren Till 153
10 10 15 Marvin Vettori 136
11 12 13 Brad Tavares 116
11 23 Chris Weidman 116
13 14 6 Yoel Romero 112
14 11 10 Uriah Hall 111.5
15 16 14 Ian Heinisch 105
16 15 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5
17 13 James Krause 98.5
18 18 Trevin Giles 82.5
19 19 Brendan Allen 82
20 20 16 Antonio Carlos Junior 80
21 17 12 Omari Akhmedov 76.5
22 27 Darren Stewart 63.5
23 21 Zak Cummings 63
24 24 Tom Breese 58
25 NR Kevin Holland 53
25 25 Krzysztof Jotko 53
27 26 Karl Roberson 51.5
28 28 Eryk Anders 44
29 33 Andrew Sanchez 43.5
30 29 Markus Perez 40
31 30 Rodolfo Vieira 37
32 32 Alessio Di Chirico 28
33 33 Jack Marshman 27.5
34 35 Anthony Hernandez 22.5
34 NR Julian Marquez 22.5
36 36 Punahele Soriano 20
37 37 Makhmud Muradov 19.5
38 38 Charles Byrd 17.5
38 38 Oskar Piechota 17.5
40 NR Bartosz Fabinski 12.5
41 40 Marc-Andre Barriault 10
42 40 John Phillips 9
42 40 Maki Pitolo 9
44 43 Trevor Smith 6
45 44 Andre Muniz 5
45 44 Bevon Lewis 5
45 44 Jun Yong Park 5
48 49 Saparbek Safarov 4.5
48 44 Wellington Turman 4.5
50 50 Deron Winn 4
51 51 Adam Yandiev 0
51 51 Alen Amedovski 0
51 51 Antonio Arroyo 0
51 NR Joaquin Buckley 0
51 51 Kyle Daukaus 0
51 51 Roman Kopylov 0

 

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

