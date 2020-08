UND in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

After one round of play, the Stanley Cup playoffs move on to the quarter-finals. First things first, the Toronto Maples continue their struggles as they fail to get past the first round of the playoffs again.

Lost 1st round

Lost 1st round

Lost 1st round

Lost 1st round

Lost play-in — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) August 10, 2020

Former UND Hockey Players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Here are a few things that stick out after one round of play. Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews (4g-3a–7pts) is fourth in scoring after the first round. New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (2g-1a–3pts) is tied for 45th with Brock Boeser (2g-1a–3pts).

New York Islanders (Brock Nelson) eliminated the Florida Panthers 3-1. The Islanders will play the Washington Capitals in the quarter-finals.

Arizona Coyotes (Nick Schmaltz) eliminated the Nashville Predators (Rocco Grimaldi) 3-1 will take on the Avalanche (Tyson Jost) in the quarter-finals.

Chicago Blackhawks (Drake Caggiula and Jonathan Toews) eliminated the Edmonton Oilers (assistant coach Dave Tippett) 3-1. The Blackhawks will take on the Vegas Knights in the quarter-finals.

Jonathan Toews ➡️ Dominik Kubalik 🏒🥅🚨 Toews gets it over to Kubalik, who squeaks it in high short side for his 3rd career playoff goal. Toews now has 7 points this postseason.#Blackhawks #CHIvsEDM #HockeyTwitter #NHL pic.twitter.com/6TlQtbDmvV — ✶ ✶Tony G✶ ✶ (@Certified_TonyG) August 8, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs (assistant coach Dave Hakstol) eliminated 3-2 by the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

Calgary Flames (Derek Forbort) – Calgary Flames eliminated Winnipeg Jets (Tucker Poolman) 3-1. The Flames will take on the Dallas Stars in the quarter-finals.

Some serious leakage from Tucker Poolman after taking a puck to the face 🤕 pic.twitter.com/hosXC75KEW — Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) August 4, 2020

Vancouver Canucks (Brock Boeser, Troy Stecher) eliminated the Minnesota Wild (Zach Parise, Luke Johnson). The Canucks will play the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues in the quarter-finals.

Colorado Avalanche (Tyson Jost) The Avalanche will play the Coyotes (Nick Schmaltz) in the quarter-finals.

Washington Capitals (T.J. Oshie) – The Capitals will play the Islanders (Brock Nelson) in the quarter-finals.

TJ Oshie is 7th in #Caps history with 20 playoff goals: 1-Ovi (65)

2-Backstrom (36)

3-Bondra (30)

4-Kuzy (25)

4-Hunter (25)

5-Ciccarelli (21)

6-Oshie (20) Passes Ridley & Pivonka (19) #ALLCAPS — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) August 9, 2020

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Philadelphia vs. #8 Montreal

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – 8 p.m. – Montreal at Philadelphia (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Friday, Aug. 14 – 3 p.m. – Montreal at Philadelphia (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Sunday, Aug. 16 – 8 p.m. – Philadelphia at Montreal (NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – 3 p.m. – Philadelphia at Montreal (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

*Wednesday, Aug. 19 – TBD – Montreal at Philadelphia (TBD)

*Friday, Aug. 21 – TBD – Philadelphia at Montreal (TBD)

*Sunday, Aug. 23 – TBD – Montreal at Philadelphia (TBD)

#2 Tampa Bay vs. #7 Columbus

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – 3 p.m. – Columbus at Tampa Bay (NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

Thursday, Aug. 13 – 3 p.m. – Columbus at Tampa Bay (NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

Saturday, Aug. 15 – 7:30 p.m. – Tampa Bay at Columbus (NBCSN, SN360, TVAS)

Monday, Aug. 17 – 3 p.m. – Tampa Bay at Columbus (NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

*Wednesday, Aug. 19 – TBD – Columbus at Tampa Bay (TBD)

*Friday, Aug. 21 – TBD – Tampa Bay at Columbus (TBD)

*Saturday, Aug. 22 – TBD – Columbus at Tampa Bay (TBD)

#3 Washington vs. #6 NY Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – 3 p.m. – NY Islanders at Washington (NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

Friday, Aug. 14 – 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Washington (NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS)

Sunday, Aug. 16 – 12 p.m. – Washington at NY Islanders (USA, SN360, TVAS)

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – 8 p.m. – Washington at NY Islanders (NBCSN)

*Thursday, Aug. 20 – TBD – NY Islanders at Washington (TBD)

*Saturday, Aug. 22 – TBD – Washington at NY Islanders (TBD)

*Sunday, Aug. 23 – TBD – NY Islanders at Washington (TBD)

#4 Boston vs. #5 Carolina

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – 8 p.m. – Carolina at Boston (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Thursday, Aug. 13 – 8 p.m. – Carolina at Boston (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Saturday, Aug. 15 – 12 p.m. – Boston at Carolina (NBC, SN, TVAS)

Monday, Aug. 17 – 8 p.m. – Boston at Carolina (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

*Wednesday, Aug. 19 – TBD – Carolina at Boston (TBD)

*Thursday, Aug. 20 – TBD – Boston at Carolina (TBD)

*Sunday, Aug. 23 TBD – Carolina at Boston (TBD)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Vegas vs. #8 Chicago

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – 10:30 p.m. – Chicago at Vegas (NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

Thursday, Aug. 13 – 5:30 p.m. – Chicago at Vegas (NBCSN, SN360, TVAS)

Saturday, Aug. 15 – 8 p.m. – Vegas at Chicago (NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Sunday, Aug. 16 – 6:30 p.m. – Vegas at Chicago (NBCSN, SN1, SN360)

*Tuesday, Aug. 18 – TBD – Chicago at Vegas (TBD)

*Thursday, Aug. 20 – TBD – Vegas at Chicago (TBD)

*Saturday, Aug. 22 – TBD – Chicago at Vegas (TBD)

#2 Colorado vs. #7 Arizona

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – 5:30 p.m. – Arizona at Colorado (NBCSN, SN360, TVAS)

Friday, Aug. 14 – 2 p.m. – Arizona at Colorado (NHLN, SN360, TVAS)

Saturday, Aug. 15 – 3 p.m. – Colorado at Arizona (CNBC, SN360, TVAS)

Monday, Aug. 17 – 5:30 p.m. – Colorado at Arizona (NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS)

*Wednesday, Aug. 19 – TBD – Arizona at Colorado (TBD)

*Friday, Aug. 21 – TBD – Colorado at Arizona (TBD)

*Sunday, Aug. 23 – TBD – Arizona at Colorado (TBD)

#3 Dallas vs. #6 Calgary

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – 5:30 p.m. – Calgary at Dallas (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Thursday, Aug. 13 – 10:30 p.m. – Calgary at Dallas (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Friday, Aug. 14 – 10:30 p.m. – Dallas at Calgary (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Sunday, Aug. 16 – 2 p.m. – Dallas at Calgary (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

*Tuesday, Aug. 18 – TBD – Calgary at Dallas (TBD)

*Thursday, Aug. 20 – TBD – Dallas at Calgary (TBD)

*Saturday, Aug. 22 – TBD – Dallas at Calgary (TBD)

#4 St. Louis vs. #5 Vancouver

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – 10:30 p.m. – Vancouver at St. Louis (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

Friday, Aug. 14 – 6:30 p.m. – Vancouver at St. Louis (NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Sunday, Aug. 16 – 10:30 p.m. – St. Louis at Vancouver (CNBC, SN, TVAS)

Monday, Aug. 17 – 10:30 p.m. – St. Louis at Vancouver (NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS)

*Wednesday, Aug. 19 – TBD – Vancouver at St. Louis (TBD)

*Friday, Aug. 21 – TBD – St. Louis at Vancouver (TBD)

*Sunday, Aug. 23 – TBD – Vancouver at St. Louis (TBD)

* If Necessary

TBD — To Be Determined