8/11/20 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Monday was definitely a day the New York Mets (7-10) will look to forget. The team was blindsided by Marcus Stroman’s opt-out before the game and then saw Steven Matz get pummeled in an embarrassing 16-4 loss to the Washington Nationals (5-7). The best way to put that loss behind them is to post a win today, which the Mets will look to do as they continue their four-game series with Washington tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The pitching matchup is a rematch of last Wednesday’s game between right-handers Rick Porcello (1-1, 6.92 ERA) and Max Scherzer (0-1, 3.29 ERA). Porcello was brilliant over seven innings of work, allowing one run on five hits to pick up his first win as a Met. Scherzer was lifted after just one inning in that game due to an injury, allowing just one run in the process, but he did not factor in the decision.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

