daniel cormier scouting report

August 11, 2020

Vitals

5’10” 246 lbs (Heavyweight)
71″ reach, Orthodox
May 24, 1979

Record

22-2, 1 NC (UFC: 11-2, 1 NC)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA All-American wrestler
Olympic wrestler
Multiple international wrestling medals
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

XMMA Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)
KOTC Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion: 2012
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2015-present (three successful title defenses)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2018-2019 (two title defenses)

 

Strengths

– world class wrestler – best in the sport possibly
– looks like a man among boys in terms of wrestling – tosses elite wrestlers with ease
– big and powerful for a light heavyweight (& even at heavyweight)
– continuously pushes the pace
– very heavy hands – big time knockout power
– accurate striker
– very good striking defense
– outstrikes opponents at an almost 3:1 ratio
– good takedown defense
– quick hand speed
– very quick and agile for a man his size
– a monster in the clinch up against the cage
– very good dirty boxer
– good cardio despite his size
– controls fights – dictates where they take place
– trains at a great fight camp – AKA
– has only lost to Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic in his career

 

Weaknesses

– hard weight cut to 205 (not an issue for heavyweight fights)
– on the wrong side of 40
– chronic hand injuries
– carries around a lot of body fat
– surprisingly not a very good takedown success rate
– can be susceptible to body shots
– doesn’t always fight smart

 

Synopsis

Daniel Cormier’s untouchable wrestling credentials, coupled with his heavy hands, makes him one of the best of all-time.  And he had the gold (times two) around his waist to prove it.

 

 

