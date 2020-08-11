Daniel Cormier Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 246 lbs (Heavyweight)

71″ reach, Orthodox

May 24, 1979

Record

22-2, 1 NC (UFC: 11-2, 1 NC)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA All-American wrestler

Olympic wrestler

Multiple international wrestling medals

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

XMMA Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)

KOTC Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion: 2012

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2015-present (three successful title defenses)

UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2018-2019 (two title defenses)

Strengths

– world class wrestler – best in the sport possibly

– looks like a man among boys in terms of wrestling – tosses elite wrestlers with ease

– big and powerful for a light heavyweight (& even at heavyweight)

– continuously pushes the pace

– very heavy hands – big time knockout power

– accurate striker

– very good striking defense

– outstrikes opponents at an almost 3:1 ratio

– good takedown defense

– quick hand speed

– very quick and agile for a man his size

– a monster in the clinch up against the cage

– very good dirty boxer

– good cardio despite his size

– controls fights – dictates where they take place

– trains at a great fight camp – AKA

– has only lost to Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic in his career

Weaknesses

– hard weight cut to 205 (not an issue for heavyweight fights)

– on the wrong side of 40

– chronic hand injuries

– carries around a lot of body fat

– surprisingly not a very good takedown success rate

– can be susceptible to body shots

– doesn’t always fight smart

Synopsis

Daniel Cormier’s untouchable wrestling credentials, coupled with his heavy hands, makes him one of the best of all-time. And he had the gold (times two) around his waist to prove it.