Fight of the Day: Andy Hug vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Date: June 3, 2000
Card: K-1 Fight Night 2000
Championship(s): WKA Super Heavyweight Muay Thai Championship (Hug)
Venue: Hallenstadion
Location: Zurich, Switzerland

 

