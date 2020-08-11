Giannis Antetokounmpo headbutts Mo Wagner, gets ejected (Video)

The reigning MVP became the first NBA player to get ejected from a game in the Orlando bubble on Tuesday night.

It happened when he and Mo Wagner were battling for position on a rebound attempt, and it sure looked like the Wizards big man got away with a dirty play on it. Wagner backed Giannis down, knocking him over.

Giannis responded by later getting in Wagner’s face, then headbutting him.

Antetokounmpo was swiftly ejected from the game for his actions.