Giannis Antetokounmpo headbutts Mo Wagner, gets ejected (Video)

The reigning MVP became the first NBA player to get ejected from a game in the Orlando bubble on Tuesday night.
It happened when he and Mo Wagner were battling for position on a rebound attempt, and it sure looked like the Wizards big man got away with a dirty play on it. Wagner backed Giannis down, knocking him over.
https://twitter.com/nathanmarzion/status/1293369334266564610
[Update: That video has since been deleted, unfortunately.]
Giannis responded by later getting in Wagner’s face, then headbutting him.
Antetokounmpo was swiftly ejected from the game for his actions.