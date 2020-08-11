Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Chris Boucher

August 11, 2020

Aug 10, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors shoots against Robin Lopez #42 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Boucher – Toronto (vs Milwaukee)

25 points, 9-15 FG, 4-5 FT, 3 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

The bubble is creating some unlikely stars, like Mr. Boucher.

 

