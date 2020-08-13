Damian Lillard Leads Bubble MVP Odds and Latest East Futures

Got this email this morning – enjoy:

Damian Lillard has carried the Trail Blazers into the 8th-seed out West, and bettors have taken notice.

The NBA announced that it will announce a “Player of the Seeding Games” this Saturday, so naturally sportsbooks created odds for the MVP-like award.

Lillard was set as a 1/1 favorite, just ahead of Devin Booker (5/4 odds), but bets have poured in on “Dame Time.”

Below, you’ll also find odds to make the “All-Seeding Games Team” as well as updated Eastern Conference, Western Conference and NBA championship odds.

Player of the Seeding Games

Damian Lillard 1/5

Devin Booker 3/2

Luka Doncic 5/1

T.J. Warren 5/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo 8/1

James Harden 8/1

Anthony Davis 16/1

DeMar DeRozan 33/1

Player to make All-Seeding Games Team

Damian Lillard 1/5000

Devin Booker 1/5000

Luka Doncic 1/2500

T.J. Warren 1/2000

Michael Porter Jr. 1/1000

Giannis Antetokounmpo 1/500

James Harden 1/500

Khris Middleton 1/250

Kristaps Porzingis 1/250

Paul George 1/250

Anthony Davis 1/100

DeMar DeRozan 1/5

Russell Westbrook 1/4

Montrezl Harrell 1/3

Pascal Siakam 1/2

Carmelo Anthony 2/3

Jimmy Butler 1/1

Joel Embiid 5/4