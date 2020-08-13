Hoops Manifesto

Damian Lillard Leads Bubble MVP Odds and Latest East Futures

Damian Lillard Leads Bubble MVP Odds and Latest East Futures

By August 13, 2020 11:41 am

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 

Got this email this morning – enjoy:

 

Damian Lillard has carried the Trail Blazers into the 8th-seed out West, and bettors have taken notice.

 

The NBA announced that it will announce a “Player of the Seeding Games” this Saturday, so naturally sportsbooks created odds for the MVP-like award.

 

Lillard was set as a 1/1 favorite, just ahead of Devin Booker (5/4 odds), but bets have poured in on “Dame Time.”

 

Below, you’ll also find odds to make the “All-Seeding Games Team” as well as updated Eastern Conference, Western Conference and NBA championship odds.

 

Odds are courtesy of online bookmaker, SportsBetting.ag

 

Player of the Seeding Games

Damian Lillard           1/5

Devin Booker 3/2

Luka Doncic   5/1

T.J. Warren     5/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo         8/1

James Harden 8/1

Anthony Davis            16/1

DeMar DeRozan         33/1

 

Player to make All-Seeding Games Team

Damian Lillard           1/5000

Devin Booker 1/5000

Luka Doncic   1/2500

T.J. Warren     1/2000

Michael Porter Jr.       1/1000

Giannis Antetokounmpo         1/500

James Harden 1/500

Khris Middleton         1/250

Kristaps Porzingis       1/250

Paul George    1/250

Anthony Davis            1/100

DeMar DeRozan         1/5

Russell Westbrook      1/4

Montrezl Harrell         1/3

Pascal Siakam 1/2

Carmelo Anthony       2/3

Jimmy Butler  1/1

Joel Embiid     5/4

 

Will any player score 40+ points during West play-in?

Yes -200

No +160

 

Will any player score 50+ points during West play-in?

Yes +210

No -270

 

Will any player score 60+ points during West play-in?

Yes +1200

No -2500

 

NBA Championship

Los Angeles Lakers    3/2

Los Angeles Clippers 3/1

Milwaukee Bucks       3/1

Boston Celtics 10/1

Toronto Raptors          11/1

Houston Rockets         12/1

Miami Heat     28/1

Denver Nuggets          30/1

Portland Blazers         30/1

Dallas Mavericks        40/1

Oklahoma City Thunder         50/1

Philadelphia 76ers      60/1

Utah Jazz        60/1

Indiana Pacers 125/1

Phoenix Suns  125/1

San Antonio Spurs      250/1

Memphis Grizzlies     300/1

Orlando Magic            300/1

Brooklyn Nets 4000/1

 

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks       2/3

Boston Celtics 4/1

Toronto Raptors          4/1

Miami Heat     11/1

Philadelphia 76ers      30/1

Indiana Pacers 66/1

Orlando Magic            150/1

Brooklyn Nets 2000/1

 

Western Conference

Los Angeles Clippers 3/2

Los Angeles Lakers    3/2

Houston Rockets         15/2

Denver Nuggets          15/1

Portland Trail Blazers 16/1

Dallas Mavericks        20/1

Oklahoma City Thunder         25/1

Utah Jazz        28/1

Phoenix Suns  75/1

San Antonio Spurs      125/1

Memphis Grizzlies     150/1

 

