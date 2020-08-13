Damian Lillard Leads Bubble MVP Odds and Latest East Futures

Got this email this morning – enjoy:
Damian Lillard has carried the Trail Blazers into the 8th-seed out West, and bettors have taken notice.
The NBA announced that it will announce a “Player of the Seeding Games” this Saturday, so naturally sportsbooks created odds for the MVP-like award.
Lillard was set as a 1/1 favorite, just ahead of Devin Booker (5/4 odds), but bets have poured in on “Dame Time.”
Below, you’ll also find odds to make the “All-Seeding Games Team” as well as updated Eastern Conference, Western Conference and NBA championship odds.
Odds are courtesy of online bookmaker, SportsBetting.ag. https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/nba-specials
Player of the Seeding Games
Damian Lillard 1/5
Devin Booker 3/2
Luka Doncic 5/1
T.J. Warren 5/1
James Harden 8/1
Anthony Davis 16/1
DeMar DeRozan 33/1
Player to make All-Seeding Games Team
Damian Lillard 1/5000
Devin Booker 1/5000
Luka Doncic 1/2500
T.J. Warren 1/2000
Michael Porter Jr. 1/1000
Giannis Antetokounmpo 1/500
James Harden 1/500
Khris Middleton 1/250
Kristaps Porzingis 1/250
Paul George 1/250
Anthony Davis 1/100
DeMar DeRozan 1/5
Montrezl Harrell 1/3
Pascal Siakam 1/2
Carmelo Anthony 2/3
Jimmy Butler 1/1
Joel Embiid 5/4
Will any player score 40+ points during West play-in?
Yes -200
No +160
Will any player score 50+ points during West play-in?
Yes +210
No -270
Will any player score 60+ points during West play-in?
Yes +1200
No -2500
NBA Championship
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Los Angeles Clippers 3/1
Milwaukee Bucks 3/1
Boston Celtics 10/1
Toronto Raptors 11/1
Houston Rockets 12/1
Miami Heat 28/1
Denver Nuggets 30/1
Portland Blazers 30/1
Dallas Mavericks 40/1
Oklahoma City Thunder 50/1
Philadelphia 76ers 60/1
Utah Jazz 60/1
Indiana Pacers 125/1
Phoenix Suns 125/1
San Antonio Spurs 250/1
Memphis Grizzlies 300/1
Orlando Magic 300/1
Brooklyn Nets 4000/1
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee Bucks 2/3
Boston Celtics 4/1
Toronto Raptors 4/1
Miami Heat 11/1
Philadelphia 76ers 30/1
Indiana Pacers 66/1
Orlando Magic 150/1
Brooklyn Nets 2000/1
Western Conference
Los Angeles Clippers 3/2
Los Angeles Lakers 3/2
Houston Rockets 15/2
Denver Nuggets 15/1
Portland Trail Blazers 16/1
Dallas Mavericks 20/1
Oklahoma City Thunder 25/1
Utah Jazz 28/1
Phoenix Suns 75/1
San Antonio Spurs 125/1
Memphis Grizzlies 150/1