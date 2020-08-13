Combat

Fight of the Day: Jeff Blatnick vs. Thomas Johansson

Fight of the Day: Jeff Blatnick vs. Thomas Johansson

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jeff Blatnick vs. Thomas Johansson

By August 13, 2020 9:09 am

By |

 

Date: August 11, 1984
Card: 1984 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 100+kg Greco Roman gold medal
Venue: Anaheim Convention Center
Location: Anaheim, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home