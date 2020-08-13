MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 13/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Austin Hubbard (12-4) vs Joe Solecki (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz – Aug 22nd
Timur Valiev (16-2) vs Mark Striegl (18-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz – Aug 22nd
Impa Kasanganay (7-0) vs Maki Pitolo (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz – Aug 22nd
Neil Magny (23-7) vs Robbie Lawler (28-14) – UFC Fight Night 175 – Aug 29th
Viviane Araujo (8-2) vs Montana De La Rosa (11-5) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th
Khama Worthy (16-6) vs Ottman Azaitar (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th
Billy Quarantillo (14-2) vs Kyle Nelson (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th
Bryan Barberena (14-7) vs Anthony Ivy (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th
Matt Frevola (8-1-1) vs Roosevelt Roberts (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th
Alan Patrick (15-2) vs Rodrigo Vargas (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th
Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) vs Colby Covington (15-2) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th
Mirsad Bektic (13-3) vs Eduardo Garagorri (13-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Sept 26th
Flyweights: Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-3) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st
Women’s Flyweights: Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) vs Jennifer Maia (18-6-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st
Brandon Moreno (17-5-1) vs Alex Perez (24-5) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st
Bellator
Julia Budd (13-3) vs Jessy Miele (9-3) – Bellator 244 – Aug 22nd
Roy Nelson (23-18) vs Valentin Moldavsky (9-1) – Bellator 244 – Aug 22nd
