NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By August 13, 2020 11:54 am

Aug 12, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson (14) in the third quarter of a NBA basketball game at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Indiana)

45 points, 13-21 FG, 12-14 FT, 7 3PTs, 17 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals

Didn’t even complete a triple-double. Chump.

 

