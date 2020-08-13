Rapid Recap: Celtics lose to Wizards in utterly meaningless final seeding game

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
The Celtics junior varsity lost today to the Washington Wizards JV, 96-90, in their final seeding game in the Disney World bubble. The game was close throughout, until Boston’s poor 4th-quarter shooting (5 of 23 and 0 of 9 from deep) proved fatal.
Javonte Green led Boston with a career-high 23 points, but Semi Ojeleye (13) was the only other Celtic in double figures. Thomas Bryant countered with 26 for the Wizards and his teammate, Johnathan Williams, had 16 boards.
Some context: Has there ever been a more meaningless game in NBA history? The final contest for Boston and Washington in the bizarre, disjointed 2020 regular season was played on a neutral court, at noon on a Thursday, in front of zero fans, with the Celtics locked into 3rd place in the East and the Wizards long ago eliminated from even reaching the 8th place play-in game. The Wiz should have never been invited to the bubble, which they proved by going 0-7 in Disney World before today.
Need more evidence? Mike Gorman took the day off (Kyle Draper subbed on the mic), and so did a bunch of players. Wizards Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans opted out of the bubble and talented rookie Rui Hachimura had quad soreness. With nothing to gain, the Celtics let their top six guys take the day off.
Yet, with all of that being true, the NBA still kept score, so we were watching.
Early highlights were sparse, but Javonte came through.
Javonte scored 11 in the terribly sloppy quarter. Also notable: free throws, Wizards 11 of 13, Celtics 0 of 0.
Fans were speculating why Rob Williams didn’t see the court…
…but he did, mid-2nd quarter (and only played 6 minutes total).
For whatever reason, Tacko Fall got no playing time in the first half, but the other guys produced highlights.
After trailing most of the way, the Cs rallied to lead, 46-45, but the Wizards regrouped and were back in front at the break.
For halftime intermission, a public service announcement:
The Celtics took a 62-59 lead early in the third with an 11-3 burst keyed by 6 points from Javonte. He totaled 10 in the period.
Enes Kanter had 8 points in 18 minutes.
Tacko finally entered with 3 minutes left in the 3rd.
The game may have been meaningless, but it was entertaining.
Some bad news.
The Celtics led 85-83 with 7 minutes left, when they went cold, allowing a 9-2 run and a 94-87 Wizards lead with 1:36 to play. Semi’s play here was a last gasp.
Neither team shot 40% for the day.
