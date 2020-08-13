Rapid Recap: Celtics lose to Wizards in utterly meaningless final seeding game

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics junior varsity lost today to the Washington Wizards JV, 96-90, in their final seeding game in the Disney World bubble. The game was close throughout, until Boston’s poor 4th-quarter shooting (5 of 23 and 0 of 9 from deep) proved fatal.

Javonte Green led Boston with a career-high 23 points, but Semi Ojeleye (13) was the only other Celtic in double figures. Thomas Bryant countered with 26 for the Wizards and his teammate, Johnathan Williams, had 16 boards.

Some context: Has there ever been a more meaningless game in NBA history? The final contest for Boston and Washington in the bizarre, disjointed 2020 regular season was played on a neutral court, at noon on a Thursday, in front of zero fans, with the Celtics locked into 3rd place in the East and the Wizards long ago eliminated from even reaching the 8th place play-in game. The Wiz should have never been invited to the bubble, which they proved by going 0-7 in Disney World before today.

Need more evidence? Mike Gorman took the day off (Kyle Draper subbed on the mic), and so did a bunch of players. Wizards Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans opted out of the bubble and talented rookie Rui Hachimura had quad soreness. With nothing to gain, the Celtics let their top six guys take the day off.

Celtics injury report for tomorrow vs. Washington: Jaylen Brown – OUT – Rest

Gordon Hayward – OUT – Rest

Marcus Smart – OUT – Rest

Jayson Tatum – OUT – L Ankle Sprain

Daniel Theis – OUT – R Foot Soreness

Kemba Walker – OUT – L Knee Rehab — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) August 12, 2020

Yet, with all of that being true, the NBA still kept score, so we were watching.

Starters for #Celtics: Waters, Green, Langford, Ojeleye and Kanter — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 13, 2020

Early highlights were sparse, but Javonte came through.

Javonte scored 11 in the terribly sloppy quarter. Also notable: free throws, Wizards 11 of 13, Celtics 0 of 0.

Wizards lead 26-21 after one. Green – 11 points

Kanter – 4 points, 3 rebounds

Celtics – 9-24 FGs, 7 turnovers Bryant – 8 points

Robinson – 5 points

Wizards – 7-21 FGs, 6 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 13, 2020

Fans were speculating why Rob Williams didn’t see the court…

Ok, starting to think Timelord isn't playing yet because he's won his way into the rotation and is being protected — Ryan Bernardoni AC⚡️AB (@dangercart) August 13, 2020

…but he did, mid-2nd quarter (and only played 6 minutes total).

There goes the Time Lord theories. He just checked in. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 13, 2020

no time wasted

straight to the basket 🔨 pic.twitter.com/BG41S8tT8C — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2020

For whatever reason, Tacko Fall got no playing time in the first half, but the other guys produced highlights.

After trailing most of the way, the Cs rallied to lead, 46-45, but the Wizards regrouped and were back in front at the break.

Halftime: Wizards 56, Celtics 51

☘️ Green: 11 PTS

☘️ G. Williams: 7 PTS, 6 REB

🧙‍♂️ Bryant: 12 PTS, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/naj0EasnGo — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 13, 2020

For halftime intermission, a public service announcement:

I, too, would want to headbutt Moe Wagner if I played against him lol — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 13, 2020

The Celtics took a 62-59 lead early in the third with an 11-3 burst keyed by 6 points from Javonte. He totaled 10 in the period.

Javonte Green's previous career high in scoring was 12. He already has 17 just four minutes into the third quarter. Gonna blow his previous high out of the water! — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) August 13, 2020

Bubble TJ Warren is just Javonte Green with minutes. — Josh Canu (@JoshCanu) August 13, 2020

Enes Kanter had 8 points in 18 minutes.

Tacko finally entered with 3 minutes left in the 3rd.

The game may have been meaningless, but it was entertaining.

End of 3Q: Wizards 78, Celtics 77

☘️ Green: 21 PTS (8-13)

☘️ Ojeleye: 10 PTS, 4 REB

🧙‍♂️ Bryant: 20 PTS, 4 STL — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 13, 2020

Some bad news.

Romeo Langford is done for the day with a sprained right wrist according to the Celtics. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 13, 2020

The Celtics led 85-83 with 7 minutes left, when they went cold, allowing a 9-2 run and a 94-87 Wizards lead with 1:36 to play. Semi’s play here was a last gasp.

#Celtics lose to #Wizards 96-90, finish 48-24 on regular season. Next: Game 1 vs. #Sixers on Monday or Tuesday. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 13, 2020

Wizards win 96-90. Green – 23 points (career-high)

Ojeleye – 13 points

Celtics – 19 turnovers Bryant – 26 points

Brown – 17 points

Williams – 5 points, 16 rebounds

Wizards – 11 steals Next up for the Celtics is Game 1 vs the 76ers in the playoffs. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 13, 2020

Neither team shot 40% for the day.

Tremont/Carsen: 5-24 (2-11) — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) August 13, 2020

Footnote:

Brad Wanamaker (.926) becomes the fourth Celtic, and the first since Larry Bird 30 years ago to lead the @NBA in free throw shooting. He made 80 of his last 83 to go from 19th on December 11th to 1st. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) August 13, 2020

Box score