Tyson Fury warns about not waiting for Wilder, and moving on to the Joshua fight instead

Frank Warren, the English promoter and boxing manager has come forth and made it categorically clear that Tyson Fury will not be waiting for Deontay Wilder until 2021, to face him the third time. The British professional boxer will instead be going after a new opponent, which is most likely to be Anthony Joshua.

The 68 year old promoter recently informed the press that the Gypsy King, as Fury is popularly known as, has been feeling frustrated at the reports of his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder getting pushed back to February next year. He emphasized that Tyson Fury is very clear about having that third fight in 2020 itself, and if the Bronze Bomber bout fails to materialise, he would be arranging for a domestic bout against Anthony Joshua instead.

Frank Warren and Tyson Fury are firm on fighting Wilder this year itself

Talking to the BT Sport, Frank Warren was seen commenting on this regard, and on the rumours of Fury not getting the Wilder fight until 2021. His announcement comes despite the WBC declaration that the person winning the Wilder vs Fury match will have to mandatorily go up against Dillian Whyte before getting a chance to fight Anthony Joshua.

In that interview, Warren talked about having spoken to Tyson Fury that morning, and conforming that he would indeed be fighting Wilder this year itself. He clarified that neither Fury nor he himself want the fight to be delayed, and would have it in 2020 either by hook or crook. He went on to add that they would obviously want to fulfil the contractual commitment, but aren’t keen on doing that at the cost of waiting till February next year.

Furthermore, Joshua and Fury, the two Brit fighters already have a two-fight deal in place for 2021. And everyone in the boxing world is keen on seeing them going at each other in the ring. Warren also dismissed the idea of Fury fighting Dillian Whyte or anyone else.

Joshua and Fury are already talking!

Anthony Joshua recently revealed in an interview that he receives random phone calls from Tyson Fury, wherein the Gypsy King tells the 2012 Olympic Champion how he’s going to knock him out. When inquired if he and Tyson Fury are friends, the fighter replied that they’re definitely not friends, however, have mutual respect for each other. He highlighted that he has tremendous respect for Tyson Fury for having done his thing. Both the fighters are extremely popular in real-world as well as virtual betting markets. Joshua who suffered the first defeat of his professional career against Andy Ruiz Jr. last year also looks pumped up for taking on Mancunian Fury inside the boxing ring one day. Joshua said he’s aware of the fact that Fury started boxing at the age of 12, while he began training at the 18.

It’s worth noting that Fury had once said that AJ would quit boxing if he loses his rematch against Ruiz. He had issued a statement that if Joshua can’t beat Andy Ruiz Jr., he’d be able to do nothing against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.