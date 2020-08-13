Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics play the Sixers in the first round

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

It’s official: the Celtics (3) will play the Sixers (6) in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The storied rivalry continues, as this will be the second time in three years that Boston sees Philly in the playoffs. And despite the Celtics struggling against the Sixers this year, Boston has an edge over Brett Brown’s banged up band.

The Sixers might not be at full strength against the Celtics in Round 1. All-Star point guard Ben Simmons recently left the NBA bubble to have surgery on his knee, and he’s reportedly expected to miss the rest of the season. Philadelphia’s All-Star center, Joel Embiid, injured his left ankle against the Portland Trail Blazers last Sunday and didn’t play Tuesday, but he reportedly will return to the lineup Wednesday night.

Some analysts still believe that even shorthanded, the Sixers are a match-up nightmare for the Celtics.

The Sixers, who will likely snag the sixth seed, won three of their four regular-season matchups against the Celtics. Embiid keyed one with 38 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Horford helped secure another with 17 points, eight boards and six dimes. In the bubble, Boston has had trouble containing the likes of Jusuf Nurkic (30 points, nine rebounds, five assists), Bam Adebayo (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Nikola Vucevic (26 points, 11 rebounds). Boston’s interior defense is a major question mark, and Embiid is good enough to make it a fatal flaw.

The Celtics frontcourt will always be disrespected because of lack of “star-power”. However, the Celtics still boast the fourth-best defense in the league, and inside Daniel Theis’ defensive rating of 104 puts him in the top 12% of all players. The addition of Al Horford has not been the magic key to unlocking playoff success like Philly originally hoped, but he is an extremely serviceable big man that (as Celtics fans know) vocally quarterbacks the defense. But just as Horford knows some of Boston’s tendencies, the Celtics know how to attack Big Al as well…

Tatum on Horford crime pic.twitter.com/wM5NW7oB6x — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) February 2, 2020

Here’s to hoping we see a lot more of that starting next week.

On Page 2: Brad gets an extension

The Celtics announced yesterday that they have extended head coach Brad Stevens’ contract, although the duration and amount have yet to be disclosed.

Stevens, 43, has compiled a 318-245 record over his seven seasons in Boston. He is fourth on the team’s all-time wins list, trailing only Red Auerbach (795), Tommy Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416). This year Stevens guided the Celtics to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which will begin next week. Boston had reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.

Brad’s cool demeanor and acute player development have warranted consistent praise from all corners of the basketball world, and everyone in the organization is excited to have him on board captaining the ship towards banner 18.

And finally, it’s a vacation day for the Celtics’ top six players.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Washington (8/13): Jaylen Brown – OUT – Rest

Gordon Hayward – OUT – Rest

Marcus Smart – OUT – Rest

Jayson Tatum – OUT – L Ankle Sprain

Daniel Theis – OUT – R Foot Soreness

Kemba Walker – OUT – L Knee Rehab — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 12, 2020

