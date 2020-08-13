Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday August 14

8:30am: ONE: No Surrender II (ONE App)

12:00pm: UFC 252 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

12:00pm: GCFC MMA 10 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Braekhus vs. McCaskill Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

2:00pm: Felix Cash vs. Jason Welborn/Eric Donovan vs. Zeilfa Barrett (DAZN)

2:00pm: Contenders 30 ($17.99 Fite.tv)

2:30pm: UFC 252 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC On The Line (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 149 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Combat Quest 9: Revenge ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

10:00pm: Fighting Alliance Championship 3 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:35pm: Brandon Valdes vs. Richardo Espinoza Franco vs. Daniel Lozano vs. Jorge De Jesus Romero (Telemundo)

Saturday August 15

12:00pm: Brave 39 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

3:00pm: BIBA: Let Battle Commence II ($4.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor/Michael Conlan vs. Sofiane Takoucht (ESPN)

6:00pm: Global Legion Fighting Championship 15 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC 252 Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: MMAXFC: High Stakes II ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC 252 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: Cecilia Braekhus vs. Jessica McCaskill/Eric Walker vs. Israil Madrimov (DAZN)

9:00pm: David Benavidez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo/Marcos Villsana Jr. vs. Michel Rivera (Showtime)

10:00pm: UFC 252 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday August 16

1:00am: UFC 252 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:15am: UFC 252 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Watching Daniel Cormier’s swan song with a tear in my eye, remembering the good times.

1. UFC 252: Let’s just hope we get a definitive end to the Miocic-Cormier trilogy and no weirdness that brings DC back for another fight.

2. Cecilia Braekhus vs. Jessica McCaskill/Eric Walker vs. Israil Madrimov: I like how boxing promotions are going more and more towards female superfights. The fight of the week two weeks ago was a female boxing bout, let’s keep it going.

3. David Benavidez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo/Marcos Villsana Jr. vs. Michel Rivera: The only men’s world boxing championship on the line this weekend, as Benavidez continues his relentless march. Well, relenting for cocaine, but that’s it.

4. ONE: No Surrender II: ONE’s second show since their return stays in Bangkok sticking to Bangkok’s bread and butter; terrific muay thai.

5. Felix Cash vs. Jason Welborn/Eric Donovan vs. Zeilfa Barrett: Matchroom Fight Camp has been absolutely fantastic the two weeks it’s been going on, let’s keep that crazy train a’rollin!

6. Fight To Win 149: After taking a couple weeks off to let other promotions shine, F2W takes its place back on the throne.

7. Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor/Michael Conlan vs. Sofiane Takoucht: Just a stay-busy fight for Frampton and another test of Michael Conlan’s drawing power in the States.

8. Combat Quest 9: Revenge: If you’re in the mood for a fight smorgasbord, this is your jam. MMA, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and combat jiu-jitsu, and boxing all in one card.

9. UFC 252 Post-Fight Show: The book of Daniel Cormier is officially closed, let’s see how it finished.

10. UFC On The Line: I was wondering why Fight Pass doesn’t have more studio programming. It seems like perfect filler.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. N/A

4. Flyweight Muay Thai: Fahdi Khaled vs. Huang Ding [ONE: No Surrender II]

3. Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Sorgraw Petchyindee (41-20) [ONE: No Surrender II]

2. Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Mehdi Zatout (59-5) vs. Victor Pinto (76-30) [ONE: No Surrender II]

1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym (128-40-5) vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (118-18-1) [ONE: No Surrender II]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Marcos Villasana Jr. (25-6) vs. Michel Rivera (18-0) [PBC on Showtime]

4. Junior Middleweight Bout: Israil Madrimov (5-0) vs. Eric Walker (20-2) [Matchroom USA]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Otto Wallin (20-1) vs. Travis Kauffman (32-3) [PBC on Showtime]

2. WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: David Benavidez (c) (22-0) vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1) [PBC on Showtime]

1. WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO/IBO World Female Welterweight Championships: Cecilia Braekhus (c) (36-0) vs. Jessica McCaskill (8-2) [Matchroom USA]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (32-14) vs. Vinc Pichel (12-2) [UFC 252]

4. Bantamweight Bout: John Dodson (21-11) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (11-4) [UFC 252]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1) vs. Junior dos Santos (21-7) [UFC 252]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (15-6-1) vs. Sean O’Malley (12-0) [UFC 252]

1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (c) (19-3) vs. Daniel Cormier (22-2) [UFC 252]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 155lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Cody Hoffstatter vs. Frank Rosenthal [Fight To Win 149]

4. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Max Danrely vs. Mauricio Fernandes [Fight To Win 149]

3. Fight To Win Female Black Belt Featherweight Championship: Jena Bishop vs. Luiza Montiero [Fight To Win 149]

2. Fight To Win Black Belt Bantamweight No-Gi Championship: Junny Ocasio vs. Lucas Pinheiro [Fight To Win 149]

1. 205lb Black Belt Bout: Gabriel Almeida vs. Keenan Cornelius [Fight To Win 149]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: It couldn’t last forever. “Our lives are better left to chance, I could have missed the pain, but I would have to miss the dance.” R.I.P. Winning streak.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Marlon Vera vs. Sean O’Malley

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Carl Frampton over Darren Traynor

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 252

Upset of the Week: Stipe Miocic over Daniel Cormier

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic