(Genuinely) Unique Options to Getting Your Cardio On

Five to ten minutes of cardio every day can do a lot for your health. Your risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, cancer, and other diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s lessens when you get your heart rate up on the daily.

Are you feeling like your regular cardio exercises are boring? Do you feel like you’re stuck in a rut?

Going for a run might be the last thing you want to do but you know the benefits of a good cardio workout.

Do you need some more exciting ways to get your cardio on? Stick with us to learn about these unique cardio exercises and unique cardio ideas.

Unique Cardio Workouts

Thinking outside the box will keep you more interested in daily cardio workouts. Let’s take a look at some unique cardio moves.

1. Lightsaber Fighting

Get yourself a double-bladed lightsaber and challenge a friend to a lightsaber fight. Using this unique cardio equipment, you’ll increase your endurance and total-body strength.

Even if you substitute a wooden dowel or PVC pipe, make sure your motions are purposeful and you mind your breathing for the most cardio benefit.

2. Unique Bodyweight Cardio Exercises

Can’t get to the gym? Use your own body weight to perform low-impact moves right in your family room.

Try exercises like the mountain climber twist. From a high plank position with your core tight, bring your knee toward the opposite elbow. Alternate knees and do this as fast as you can. Keep hips from moving up while doing this exercise.

How are your boxing moves? Get some great cardio benefits with punching. Start by standing with one foot ahead of the other. Pull your elbows toward your rib cage. While slightly rotating your torso, punch forward with the arm opposite your forward foot. Alternate sides by switching your feet.

3. Dodgeball

Check around your area for a dodgeball group or get one started yourself. Moving side to side to avoid getting hit and throwing a ball at a target is sure to get your heart rate up.

4. Household Chores

Vacuuming, scrubbing floors, changing bed sheets, washing windows, and yard work like mowing and pulling weeds can be considered cardio workouts. Give up your cleaning and lawn services and do it all yourself to reap the benefits of these heart-elevating activities.

5. Jump Rope

Jumping rope is not just for kids on the playground. Get yourself a good jump rope and burn some calories as your heart rate increases while jumping.

Which of These Unique Cardio Exercises Piques Your Interest?

Now that you’ve learned about some unique cardio exercises, which one best fits your lifestyle?

Do you know who can help you out with all the information you crave on health and fitness? We at The Sports Daily will keep you up-to-date on the latest fitness trends and ways to improve your health.

Visit our website for the latest in sports news as well as original content. We keep you informed in real-time.