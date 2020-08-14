The 5 Best Sports-Themed slots of 2020

Ready to bring your A game to the reels? Then you’re in luck! For this month, we teamed up with the folks at bgo.com, one of the UK’s most popular online casinos, to find out which sports-themed slot games are the best and most popular ones in 2020. Check them out and don’t forget to give them a try in your next playing session.

1. For a thrilling horse race, go for Ascot: Sporting Legends

Take part in the famous Ascot races for the chance to win a Daily, Weekly, or Mega Jackpot that could land on any spin. Race your way through various racing sports legends to the finishing line with Gold Cup Wilds that act as Expanding symbols and add Multiplier effects. Or watch as you unlock the High Society Free Games Bonus, where your choice of 1 of 3 race goers could bag you more Free Spins and Wilds.

2. Aim for a win in snooker with Ronnie O’ Sullivan: Sporting Legends

Join snooker star Ronnie O’ Sullivan for a chance to walk away a Daily, Weekly or Mega Jackpot winner. Plus, there’s plenty of bonus features to amp up the action. You’ll find Multipliers of up to 7x, Free Games, and a Championship Bonus that could see you pocket a cash prize.

3. Floor it to the finish line in a motor race in Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

Pedal to the metal! Enter a futuristic world and prepare to compete against seasoned car racers. Expect an adrenaline and nitro-fuelled experience as well as a host of bonus features. Watch as you unlock Free Spins and Multiplier Wilds and watch out for the Nitro Collect Bonus Meter. Fill it up with Nitro symbols as you turbo your way through the reels for boosted payouts.

4. Score a win in football with Hot Shots 2

Join a group of patriotic animals ready to game it out and determine whose football skills are best on the field. Keep a sharp eye out for Expanding Wilds which take over the reels to increase your chances of landing a winning combination. Or even the Hot Shots Bonus symbols that could unlock up to 20 Free Spins. Look sharp! Land a golden football and you’ll trigger the unlimited Multiplier for the chance to take home a trophy – and an epic win.

5. To try your hand at fishing, go for Fishin’ Frenzy

Fancy yourself a spot of fishing? Whether you’re a novice angler, or a seasoned slot player, you’ll find lots to enjoy on this slot featuring 10 paylines and an RTP of over 96%. Expect an impressive Free Games Bonus, Fisherman Wilds, and cash prizes that could reel in a grand payout.