The Betting Window for August 14-16

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can HOLY FUCK ARMED ROBOT BODYGUARD.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Stipe Miocic -105 over Daniel Cormier ($10)

Virna Jandiroba -285 over Felice Herrig ($20)

Sean O’Malley -280 over Marlon Vera ($15)

Cecilia Braekhus -600 over Jessica McCaskill ($50)

Jackson Marinez +375 over Rolando Romero ($5)

Perhaps the two best heavyweights in UFC history, both with a finish over the other. I’m not entirely sure why DC is the favorite, here. Look at their previous two fights. DC hit Stipe with a flash knockout in the first. In the second, Stipe adjusted, didn’t walk into another short-arm killshot, and earned a finish over Cormier in the championship rounds. Which outcome taught us more about these two fighters?

Herrig brings a decent amount of BJJ into her fight game, but she’s 35, she hasn’t won a fight by submission in over four years and hasn’t won a fight at all in almost three. Jandiroba is on a different level.

Last Week: $ -21.11

Year To Date: $ -158.90

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.