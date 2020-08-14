UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 14/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 497.5 2 2 6 Tyron Woodley 369 3 4 3 Colby Covington 299.5 4 3 Conor McGregor 259 5 7 2 Gilbert Burns 218 6 6 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5 7 8 7 Stephen Thompson 182 8 12 11 Vicente Luque 180 9 10 16 Anthony Pettis 169 10 11 15 Neil Magny 166.5 11 13 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5 12 14 9 Michael Chiesa 146 13 16 Niko Price 138 13 9 14 Robbie Lawler 138 15 17 10 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5 16 32 Muslim Salikhov 136.5 17 18 Claudio Silva 134 18 15 Gunnar Nelson 130 19 20 12 Geoff Neal 116 20 22 8 Demian Maia 113 21 24 James Vick 112 22 19 Abdul Razak Alhassan 104 23 27 Warlley Alves 103 24 26 Alexey Kunchenko 99 25 21 Matt Brown 94.5 26 22 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94 27 28 Li Jingliang 92 28 25 Randy Brown 91 29 29 Mike Perry 90.5 30 30 Belal Muhammad 86 31 31 13 Nate Diaz 85.5 32 33 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80 33 34 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 34 36 Jake Matthews 70 35 37 Dwight Grant 67.5 36 38 Diego Sanchez 66.5 37 40 Bryan Barberena 62 38 41 Alex Morono 60.5 39 42 Khaos Williams 60 40 44 Song Kenan 57 41 46 Mickey Gall 56 42 39 Lyman Good 55 43 35 Alex Oliveira 54.5 43 47 Dhiego Lima 54.5 45 45 Ramazan Emeev 54 46 43 Peter Sobotta 51.5 47 49 Miguel Baeza 49.5 47 49 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 49 48 Tim Means 48.5 50 51 Takashi Sato 45 51 52 Danny Roberts 42 52 53 Daniel Rodriguez 36.5 53 54 Michel Pereira 32 54 NR Mounir Lazeez 30 55 NR Khamzat Chimaev 29.5 56 56 Nicolas Dalby 27 57 58 Christian Aguilera 25 58 57 Laureano Staropoli 23.5 59 59 David Zawada 20 59 59 Max Griffin 20 61 68 Jesse Ronson 15 62 61 Sean Brady 14.5 63 63 Court McGee 12 63 63 Erik Koch 12 65 65 Emil Meek 7 66 66 Callan Potter 4.5 66 66 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 68 68 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 68 68 Anthony Ivy 0 68 68 Cole Williams 0 68 68 Gabriel Green 0 68 68 Jason Witt 0 68 NR Niklas Stolze 0 68 NR Rhys McKee 0 68 68 Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

