Matchroom USA: Braekhus vs. McCaskill Picks

WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO/IBO World Female Welterweight Championships: Cecilia Braekhus (c) (36-0) vs. Jessica McCaskill (8-2)

Luke Irwin: I like how boxing promotions are going more and more towards female superfights. It’s not just fighters taking on mandatory cans, fighters will move up or down in weight to get big, headlining fights. Braekhus is a heavy favorite, but McCaskill was a WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion, and it’s a main event-worthy bout. That being said, McCaskill may have been a two-body champion at junior welterweight, but Braekus is an institution at welterweight, and McCaskill is moving up in weight to challenge an absolute force of a boxer. Braekhus via UD.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Israil Madrimov (5-0) vs. Eric Walker (20-2)

Luke: The hard-hitting Uzbek comes to the streets of Tulsa for Matchroom USA. Madrimov’s modus operandi is banking some rounds before a middle-round TKO, so no reason to suspect otherwise, despite Walker being a slight step up. Madrimov via R6 TKO.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Shakhram Giyasov (9-0) vs. Wistrom Campos (31-7-6)

Luke: Giyasov via R6 TKO.

2020 Picks Record: 103-51