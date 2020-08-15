Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Terance Mann

Aug 14, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers drives the ball during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at The Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Terance Mann – Clippers (vs Oklahoma City)

25 points, 8-12 FG, 8-13 FT, 1 3PT, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

With the slate full of meaningless games yesterday, we were bound to have a wacky choice for Fantasy Stud.

 

