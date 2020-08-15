By KurtK26 and Jeff Fox | August 15, 2020 7:29 pm

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

Aug 15, 2020

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,008 – average (basically a one fight card)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:

Stipe Miocic (19-3, #2 ranked heavyweight) vs Daniel Cormier (22-2, 1 NC, #1 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Sean O’Malley (12-0, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (15-6-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Junior dos Santos (21-7, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1, #14 ranked heavyweight

Featherweights:

Herbert Burns (11-2, #28 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda (26-13, 2 NC, #70 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

John Dodson (22-11, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili (11-4, #29 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (32-14, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Vinc Pichel (12-2, #28 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Ashley Yoder (7-5, #21 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Livia Renata Souza (13-2, #21 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Heavyweights:

Chris Daukaus (8-3) *** WINNER VIA TKO KNEES AND PUNCHES ROUND 1

vs Parker Porter (10-5)

Women’s Strawweights:

Felice Herrig (14-8, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (15-1, #14 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ARMBAR ROUND 1

Early Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

T.J. Brown (14-7, #70 ranked featherweight) vs Danny Chavez (10-3) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3)

Featherweights:

Kai Kamaka III (7-2) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3(

vs Tony Kelley (5-1)

