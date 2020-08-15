MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 Results

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3
Aug 15, 2020
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,008 – average (basically a one fight card)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic  (19-3, #2 ranked heavyweight) vs Daniel Cormier  (22-2, 1 NC, #1 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley   (12-0, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera   (15-6-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Junior dos Santos   (21-7, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik   (10-1, #14 ranked heavyweight

Featherweights:
Herbert Burns   (11-2, #28 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda   (26-13, 2 NC, #70 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
John Dodson   (22-11, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili   (11-4, #29 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller   (32-14, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Vinc Pichel  (12-2, #28 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Ashley Yoder   (7-5, #21 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Livia Renata Souza   (13-2, #21 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Heavyweights:
Chris Daukaus   (8-3) *** WINNER VIA TKO KNEES AND PUNCHES ROUND 1

vs Parker Porter   (10-5)

Women’s Strawweights:
Felice Herrig   (14-8, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba   (15-1, #14 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ARMBAR ROUND 1

 

Early Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
T.J. Brown   (14-7, #70 ranked featherweight) vs Danny Chavez   (10-3) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3)

Featherweights:
Kai Kamaka III   (7-2) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 3(

vs Tony Kelley   (5-1)

 

