BREAKING: Man Arrested For Stalking And Attempted Kidnapping Of WWE Superstar

A shocking story has come out just recently of a WWE fan attempting to break into the home and kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville.

According to ESPN, police confirmed the arrest of the perpetrator who was inside Sonya’s home and was identified as Phillip A. Thomas, who apparently had been stalking Deville on social media. They had also revealed that he had been planning the armed kidnapping for eight months as he had brought duct tape, plastic zip ties, mace and a knife.

Photo: WWE

The statement regarding the kidnapping attempt had released that Thomas had made his way to Florida from his home in South Carolina where he had entered through the sliding door. Deville noticed Thomas on the property as she looked out the window and called 911 after her and her guest had fled the house which lead to Thomas’ arrest.

Sonya took to Twitter to release statement about the incident. She also ensured fans that no one was hurt from it.

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Sonya is currently in a program with Mandy Rose as they head to SummerSlam where they will compete in a Hair vs. Hair match.