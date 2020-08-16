How Did Social Media Help The Sports Industry Grow?

Social media has become a strong joining force and has provided a great opportunity for everyone to stay connected through its various platforms. These platforms include, but not limited to, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, snapchat, and, recently, TikTok.

Business owners, investors, religious leaders, and even athletes have taken advantage of social media to promote their image and business. Particularly, social media has significantly transformed the face of the sports industry and has increased the sector’s visibility and growth over the years.

Here are ways social media has helped the sports industry grow:

1. Build A Personal Brand

By creating content that can stimulate and increase their active fan base, social media platforms, like WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, have helped athletes build personal brands for themselves, which are mostly pictures and videos. With the help of these well-illustrated graphical content, athletes can build specifics brands they want to be known for, and they can also effectively publicize the brands.

With the advent of TikTok, for example, branding hasn’t only become easier for athletes, but it also became fun. This is because TikTok is a very engaging platform and allows users to creatively interact with followers. It also makes use of current trends to create funny and creative videos.

With the help of TikTok, sports mascot promotion has also been on the rise. With the right marketing strategies, sports mascot on Tiktok are actively promoting their brands by initiating challenges and creating trends for their followers.

2. Promote Active Engagement

There’s something about sports that makes it unique when compared with other activities. The uniqueness is derived from the huge community of followers, also known as fans, that it attracts. Today, sports organizations have found a way to create an online presence for fans to interact with their favorite sports athlete and teams.

In the sports industry, both fans and athletes can now actively interact with each other. Fans can now show their open admiration to their favourite athletes, while athletes can now successfully update their fans about the next game they would be playing, or even share their game progress.

These interactions, over the years, have proven to create team spirit among every member of the team. Also, it allows fans to feel strongly connected to the sport and their team of choice. This is one credit that can be fully attributed to social media.

Social media has helped bridge the gap between fans and athletes. Active interaction between fans and athletes have favourably improved the sports industry and caused stupendous growth in the industry.

3. Increment In Profit

One of the greatest ways on how social media has impacted the sports industry is the exponential market and profit it brought into the world of sports. Social media has been able to create a lot of platforms for sports lovers to finance and invest in the sports industry. The promotion of active engagement and the building of sports brands via social media has inevitably increased sponsors’ interest in sports activities.

In addition, several betting platforms that leverage on sporting activities use social media as their point of advertisement to encourage people to do business with them. For instance, NBA betting, allows basketball lovers to bet on games. Social media can also promote awareness on when and who to bet on the NBA by providing necessary information, like the best odds, betting analysis, etc.

4. Increased Fun and Relaxation

One of the things that social media has been able to do over the years is to provide more platforms for likeminded people to have fun in the world of sport. Interacting with others who are like-minded on social media will give you an idea of what people enjoy and will encourage you to check and note what you can also do to have fun while following your preferred sport online.

Some of the social media interaction includes live streaming of sports events. Live streaming helps fans to watch and comment together. Live streaming could be through channels such as Youtube or Facebook live. Another one is Live Tweeting gaming events. This keeps fans of different clubs engaged with what’s going on with their favourite sport. More so, teams have found a way to use Twitter to bring sport home to their members.

Aside from this, it gives teams different platforms to spread hashtags about an event or sport activity. This serves as content that can generate followership and bonding among fans. It also serves as an important avenue to create vibes and hypes for an upcoming event. With the aid of Instagram post, with bold and beautiful graphics and visuals, fans are drawn more to their favorite club, building solidarity among the fans.

The fun and relaxation provided by these platforms also explains why a lot of people are registered members of their chosen sport’s clubs on social media handle.

Conclusion

Social media is very important to the sports industry. It has been able to promote the industry, serve as a cost-effective way of advertising, bridge the gap between athletes and fans, help athletes and sports organizations build their brand, and promote active engagements. All these have propelled the sporadic growth of the sports industry in recent years.