Marlon Vera Career Earnings

By Jeff Fox | August 16, 2020 12:23 am

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – L (Beltran) – $8,000*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Salazar) – $68,500 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – L (Grant) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 27/16 – W (Guangyou) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – W (Pickett) – $96,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – W (Kelleher) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Lineker) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – L (de Andrade) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Buren) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – W (Cannetti) – $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Saenz) – $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Hernandez) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – W (Ewell) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Sadong) – $125,000 ($65,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 252 – Aug 15/20 – W (O’Malley) – $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,138,000

