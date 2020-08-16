UFC 252 Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The greatest heavyweight of all-time? Perhaps, but one thing is for certain – Stipe Miocic was the top earner at UFC 252.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings breakdown)

Stipe Miocic: $790,000 ($750,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Cormier: $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Junior dos Santos: $520,000 ($500,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Miller: $131,000 ($111,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Virna Jandiroba: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Pineda: $77,800 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,800 from Burns for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kamaka III: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vinc Pichel: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Kelley: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Dodson: $61,000 ($46,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley: $49,000 ($45,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felice Herrig: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Chavez: $25,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Brown for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Livia Renata Souza: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Daukaus: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Herbert Burns: $14,700 ($14,000 to show, $2,800 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Parker Porter: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

T.J. Brown: $11,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)