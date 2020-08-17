8/17/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

This past weekend could be a big turning point in the season for the New York Mets (9-14). Despite having a chance to win every game, the Mets were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, dropping them into last place in the National League East. The Mets will need to play a lot better to get into the playoff picture and that will have to start tonight as they continue their road trip with a four-game series against the Miami Marlins (9-6). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-0, 9.00 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the season. Gsellman lasted just two innings last Wednesday as he is being stretched out, giving up three runs to the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, and didn’t factor into the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 11-6. The Marlins will counter with righty Jordan Yamamoto (0-0, 9.82 ERA). Yamamoto was hit hard in his last start, giving up four runs in 3.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday, but was bailed out as the Marlins outslugged the Blue Jays for a 14-11 win in ten innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: