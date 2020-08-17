Betting odds list Clippers, Lakers, Bucks as favorites to win NBA Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled in the bubble, looking nothing like the dominant force we saw before the NBA suspended play, but oddsmakers still believe in them, apparently.

Despite their poor play in Orlando, and going 4-6 in their last 10 games, the Lakers still sit atop the Western Conference standings, sporting an impressive 52-19 record, which is where they finished the regular season.

But there’s no home-court advantage in the playoffs this year, so seeding has been devalued big-time, It’s more about current former, and roster depth, which is why we believe the Clippers are better positioned to win a title than the Lakers. And the Bucks have an easier path to the Finals, playing in the Eastern Conference, whereas the Lakers and Clippers will likely join and play now in the round that precedes it.

Sportsbooks, such as MrBet, however, are still listing the Lakers as one of the favorites — along with the Bucks and Clippers — to win the 2020 NBA Championship, probably because they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis (according to MyBookie).

Our money’s on the Clippers.