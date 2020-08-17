Bones vacates belt; moves up to heavyweight

The times, they are changin’ in the UFC.

Jon Jones, the very longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, has officially vacated his title. He will be moving up to heavyweight.

Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Stipe Miocic finished his trilogy with Daniel Cormier last weekend, with the latter retiring after a decision loss.

Dominick Reyes (who lost a controversial decision to Jones in February) and Jan Blachowicz will likely now fight for the vacant title at UFC 253.

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will also likely be returning soon, and could also make things interesting.