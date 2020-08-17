Brandon Lowe on a hot streak for the Tampa Bay Rays

After the first 22 games this season, Brandon Lowe is off to a magnificent start. The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder from Newport News, VA leads the American League with 19 runs, 59 total bases and an on base and slugging percentage of 1.142.

The all-star from 2019 has also been on an extra-base tear as of late. In his last eight games, Lowe has five home runs and four doubles. In two of the contests during the streak, Lowe hit a double and a home run in the same game. He accomplished the feat on August 12 in a 9-5 Rays win over the Boston Red Sox, and then again during a game over the weekend in a 3-2 Rays win over the Toronto Blue Jays. In the one-run win over Toronto, the game started on Saturday and ended on Sunday due to weather.

On the season, Lowe is batting .338 with seven home runs and 20 runs batted in. During 80 at bats, he has 27 hits, seven doubles, two triples, seven walks, an on base percentage of .404, slugging percentage of .738, and twice has been hit by a pitch.

Tampa Bay meanwhile is red hot at the moment as a franchise. They have won nine of their last 10 games. During that time, the Rays swept the New York Yankees in a three-game series at Tropicana Field, went into Fenway Park and swept the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series, and then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in two of three games in Toronto’s temporary home of Buffalo. During the four-game series win over the Red Sox, Tampa Bay set a franchise record for most runs in a series with 42.

Tampa Bay is two games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East. With a record of 14 wins and nine losses, they are currently in a strong position to earn one of the eight playoff spots in the American League. Remember, there will be six more teams making the postseason in 2020, and the Rays, led by Lowe, need to be considered a threat.