Eagles finally kick off live action drills, but with some bad news

Okay, this is progress, everyone in camp passed their physicals and conditioning tests, Carson Wentz has bulked up to a solid 250 lbs. and Andre Dillard reported at a solid 330 (up from 310 last season). And HC Doug Pederson is back after completing his covid-19 protocol.

The first day in pads looked like a normal 10-10-10 practice (cycles of 10 plays offense, 10 plays defense, and 10 minutes special teams for about 90 minutes).

But behind the scenery of the practice field, there was some grim reality. Two key members of the defensive line are out for more than a few days. Tackle Javon Hargrave is likely to miss “multiple weeks” with an upper body injury (pec) and that’s a blow to a tackle rotation that welcomed Malik Jackson back to practice on Monday after he missed all but the opening game of 2019 with a foot injury. Defensive end Derek Barnett is “week to week” with a lower body injury. He has missed 12 games total in the last two seasons with injury. Right guard Jason Peters watched practice in a jersey, but no pads. He is day to day with a lower body injury. Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also watched practice wearing a jersey with no pads and is day to day with a lower body injury and linebacker Duke Riley missed practice with an “illness”.

All of this injury and illness stuff on what is effectively the first day of real football practice? Yes, unfortunately, and a reality check for just how close the projected Game 1 of the regular season really is— a mere few weeks away.