Indian Premier League 2020 Reschedule

After all the delay for the 13th season of Indian Premier league finally it is decided that this cricket carnival will be played from 19th September onwards. Earlier the tournament was to be played at the scheduled time in the month of March but due to the worldwide lockdown from the COVID 19 it was postponed for a while . Now it is decided that the matches will be played from the UAE ground. This decision is taken after seeing the crowd which IPL attracts towards the ground and it is impossible to control the crowd. Now the BCCI need to reschedule the IPL format according to the time setting of UAE. In this IPL total 60 matches to be played between 8 teams and it need to be distributed among them. So You have A New Chance to Try to Assume IPL 2020 Prediction for Matches.

The timings for the match will be half and hour early from the Indian Timing an same goes with the evening matches. As you all know that there are total 10 matches to be in the evening and the timings for it will also change as another match will be played right after it. Earlier also in the year 2013 and 2019 also the matches are played on the foreign soil. Now, the players are well known from the condition of the ground. But their experience as compared to Indian ground are pretty less. For this IPL 2020 three grounds are selected where the rescheduled match will be played. These grounds are Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. These are the well known stadium in todays time and earlier also the matches are played here. The tournament is played in 51 days and can be increased to 53 days where 2 days are kept as reserved in case any match is postponed due to specific reason.

The schedule which was earlier set for the month of March is now cancelled and the new schedule will be launched soon. We know that there are many cricket fans, Predictor who must be waiting for the new schedule to be published. These match need to be schedules as they are nit fitting in the time frame of India and UAE and after with less audience the only place is TV broadcasting where more and more people can gather to witness the matches. Now as the sponsorship of this IPL is taken away from the VIVO due to boycott china movement the name of the new sponsor will also be out soon. Decision will be taken soon.

For those who are in there home can witness the match on Star Sports 1,2,3 where people can watch it in there native language. If you are unable to catch it on T.V they can also do the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar where it is available in Hindi, English and Tamil languages.