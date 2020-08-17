LeBron James reacts to Kristaps Porzingis' controversial ejection

The Mavericks controlled the majority of the first half in Monday’s playoff game against the Clippers, but an ejection by Kristaps Porzingis completely shifted the momentum, and one of the league’s top players — among many others — took note of it.

Porzingis was whistled for his second technical foul early in the third quarter of the game, resulting in him getting ejected. It was actually his first-ever postseason contest, given how much time he had spent with the hapless Knicks, but he was forced to watch the conclusion of it from the locker room.

The Mavs big man was hit with a questionable technical earlier in the game for throwing an “air punch” to protest a call. It was a borderline call, but the refs made it, and Porzingis should’ve played it safe for the rest of the game. He did not, though, getting into it with his opponents, and shoving Marcus Morris, resulting in both players getting technicals. But for Porzingis, that meant an ejection.

LeBron James took to Twitter immediately afterward to weigh in about it.

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

James is clearly biased here, as he and the Lakers are obviously rooting hard for the Mavericks to pull off the upset. They’ll do anything to avoid playing the Clippers.