Lewis Hamilton sets Formula One record for most podium finishes with 156

It was a victorious Sunday for Formula One great Lewis Hamilton of Stevenage, England, and in the process, he set the record for most podium finishes in a career with 156. Hamilton was dominant on Sunday from start to finish as he won the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Hamilton was over 24 seconds faster than his nearest opponent, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. It was his fourth win of the season for Hamilton, as he previously won in 2020 at the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria on July 12, the Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod, Hungary on July 19, and the British Grand Prix in Silverstone on August 2. Hamilton also had a fifth podium finish at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Silverstone on August 9, as Hamilton only finished behind Verstappen.

In his 14-year Formula One career, Hamilton has won 88 races, finished second 40 times, and in third place 28 times. Hamilton’s 88 wins are second all-time. He is only behind Michael Schumacher of Hurth, West Germany, who has 91 career Formula One victories. Schumacher held the old record for most podium finishes with 155.

Hamilton is the current points leader in the 2020 World Drivers Championship Standings. At 132 points, he has 37 more points than Verstappen, who is in second place with 95 points.

It should be noted that Hamilton has not reached the podium in every Formula One race in 2020. At the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on July 5, Hamilton finished fourth behind winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland, second-place finisher Charles Leclerc of Monaco, and third-place finisher Lando Norris of Great Britain. In the qualifying in Austria, Hamilton originally was second, but received a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow down while the yellow flag was out. When starting fifth, it is almost impossible to win a Formula One race.

There are seven more Formula One races in 2020. Three are in Italy, while the others will be in Russia, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal.